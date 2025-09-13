Panvel corporation’s 140 crore plan to tackle water woes by tapping dam overflow

Panvel: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has approved a ₹140-crore project that aims to construct a mechanism to collect the excess water flowing into the Dehrang Dam during the monsoons instead of letting the water go to waste. The proposal of the project has been submitted to the State Directorate of Urban Development, under the Government of Maharashtra. Dehrang Dam, which supplies drinking water to the Panvel city, overflows for 80 days during the monsoon each year, with a surplus water of over 75 million litres. (HT Photo)

The residents of Panvel, Kalamboli, Kamothe, and New Panvel draw water primarily from the Dehrang dam, which usually reaches its full capacity of 3.125 million cubic meters during the rainy season each year, overflowing for nearly 80 days and losing an estimated 75 million liters that could otherwise serve the city’s needs.

According to the plan, a jackwell will be constructed near the dam to store the surplus water, from which it will be piped over a 10-kilometer stretch to a newly built water treatment plant, capable of processing 40 to 50 million liters in a day.

The treated water will then be moved into the existing distribution network, supplying water not only to Panvel city but also to the CIDCO-developed nodes that currently rely on CIDCO’s water supply.

“For a very long time, we have watched a precious natural resource go to waste. By harnessing the overflow, we can meet the future water demands of our growing population and significantly reduce our dependence on external suppliers,” said PMC commissioner Mangesh Chitale, highlighting that the project is a visionary step toward making Pancel a water-sufficient city.

“Utilizing the approximately 75 million liters of water that overflows from the dam during the monsoon will help alleviate shortages in the CIDCO colonies and ensure that our citizens have a reliable supply year-round,” he added.

PMC Deputy Engineer (water supply) Mr. Vilas Rajaram Chavan, who is responsible for overseeing the project, said that the project proposal has been sent to the State Directorate of Urban Development for approval under the Nagarothana scheme, with administrative clearance secured under the central government’s AMRUT 2.0 programme.

PMC officials expect to float tenders for the project by the end of the year, with civil works — including the treatment plant, jackwell, and pipeline — projected to be completed in 24 to 30 months, by mid-2028.