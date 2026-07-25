MUMBAI: Driven by the fervour of protest displayed by the youth across the country, less-anxious and more-optimistic parents stood amid a sea of youth, predominantly students, at Shivaji Park on Friday evening.

Parents rally around Gen Z protesters at Shivaji Park

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In the wake of student suicides following the NEET paper leak, many parents urged their children to seize this moment – undaunted by notices issued and FIRs filed by the police against hundreds of students over the last three days. Some of them however said they were here to shield their children from possible police action against them.

Seeing the turnout, many millennial and Gen X parents conceded that they were not as “courageous” in their youth as their children who have hit the streets to voice their discontent against the government. They were not in the age of social media either, which was instrumental in escalating the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led movement.

From a mother who called her daughter a “modern day freedom fighter” to a father unafraid of the consequences his teenage son could face for protesting, parents felt what mattered most was showing up for their kids.

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Event planner Richa Agarwal, 43, admitted that she did not have the courage that her daughter Shubhi, a law student, has at 20. “Children have died by suicide following the NEET paper leak. They have faced police lathis throughout the protests in Delhi. It should have never come to this. We should have shown up a long time ago. That’s why I came here from Bhayandar with my daughter. This is totally worth it,” she said.

Amid a chorus of ‘Maa tujhe salaam’ the mother-daughter duo lent their placard to a group of women who asked them to click their picture. “I know how hard it is for kids to join the protest when their parents don’t support them. I feel privileged that my mother is here with me. The government is not holding anyone to account. They have to hear the voice of the people,” said Shubhi.

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“Hamari toh himmat nahi thi,” said Richa. “Our children have shown the way and we have to stand by them.”

‘Jo hoga dekha jayega’

It only took his 14-year-old son Mohammed Arkam Khatri’s one request for Nazir Khatri, 50, a civil contractor from Khar, to show up at the protest site on Friday evening. “I agreed after his very first request,” said Nazir, who carried a backpack, while his son carried the tri-colour on his back. His daughter, a Class 12 student, could be a future NEET aspirant, he said.

“Both my children are interested in science; who knows, they may take the JEE or NEET in the future. I absolutely had to come with my son,” said Nazir.

“We grew up in a different time and under different circumstances. We did not have the opportunity to participate in a protest. We also didn’t have social media like children do today. I had a strict father too,” he said, adding that the middle-class parent who feared police action is a thing of the past.

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“We are not that kind of parents. We will support our children. Jo hoga dekha jayega.”

‘Gen Z is protecting democracy when all else failed’

Prabhadevi residents Sanghamitra, 51, and Amit Mengle, 53, look upon their daughter Radnyee, 18, as a “modern day freedom fighter”. The first year college student beams with pride as she speaks for her generation, “We have so much courage. We have come out to stand for our future, to protect it.”

Her mother beamed with pride listening to her assertive daughter.

“The NEET exam is just one issue, but it became the last straw that exposed lapses on all counts. Be it medical facilities or poor roads – the kind of governance we are subjected to has led the country to chaos. Twenty-two deaths (student suicides) is not a small number. What is happening now (protests) is for a larger good,” she said. She added that when all pillars of democracy had failed the country, “Gen Z had stood up to protect it”.

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“If they have to face action, let them face it for doing something for the country. We have to stand by our children. Aaj nahi ayenge to kab ayenge?” said Amit.

‘This is where children will learn about standing up for the country’

Social worker Keshar Bhavar, 50, a resident of Kalina, showed up on Friday, despite being a somewhat sceptical of Gen-Z-led protests.

“As a parent, I am not sure the parents of the children who died by suicide would be comfortable with the ‘events’ that the protests have turned into. But I told my daughter that she should come here because this is where she will learn what it means to stand up for yourself and your country,” she said.

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Her daughter Mishti, 26, is a budding dance choreographer. With parents deeply rooted in the Dalit Panther movement, Mishti said that she had learnt about citizens movement at a very young age. “It makes a huge difference when your parents stand with you. It only makes your resolve stronger,” she said.

“Parents work very hard to raise their children. So when police take action against children, they should also think of their parents. The government serves the people; not the other way around. It is they who are in the wrong, not these students,” said Keshar.