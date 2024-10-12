MUMBAI: The Matunga police on Thursday registered a cheating case against a multi-level parking system manufacturer for cheating a builder of ₹83 lakh. Parking system manufacturer booked for duping builder of ₹ 83 lakh

The complainant, Viraj Kenya, a partner in Sidaan Enterprises Builders and Developers, said he paid the company ₹83 lakh to build a multi-level car parking system in a Matunga East-based project in 2019. The builder had taken an old building to be redeveloped in Matunga East at Telang Crossroad.

“They required to build a multi-level car parking for the said project for the same they required a parking system manufacturer. That’s when they were introduced to Siddhartha Havannavar and Samarth Havannavar who ran a parking systems manufacturing company,” said a police officer.

In 2019, as per the requirement, an employee of the Havannavars inspected the site and quoted ₹1.11 crore. The builders accordingly paid ₹83.76 lakh to the Havannavars after they sent several pictures of the multi-level parking system, claiming it was almost ready.

“The builders had told them to build the parking at his own site and install it at construction site due to space issue,” said the police officer. They took the money and told them they would install it in fifteen days, however they never installed it and kept on asking for the remaining amount.

“Havannavar later started avoiding the builders and even told them they would return the money. However, the builder could not get in touch with them. They finally approached us, and we have registered a case for 406 criminal breach of trust and 420 cheating of the Indian Penal Code,” said the police officer.

The police said from 2019 to 2022 they tried to settle the matter; however, they finally approached the police on Thursday.