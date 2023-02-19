Parliamentary SC/ST committee to discuss IIT-B suicide

The parliamentary standing committee for the welfare of scheduled castes and scheduled tribes (SC/ST) has called a meeting on February 22 to discuss the recent suicide of 18-year-old Darshan Solanki at IIT-Bombay.

The committee, which issued the notice on February 17, has asked officials from the central education department’s higher education section and IIT-B’s representative to be present. The welfare of SC/STs in all central universities, engineering colleges, IIMs, IITs, AIIMS and other institutions will be reviewed at the meeting.

Ever since the suicide happened, the students’ collective Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC) and the IIT-B administration have been at loggerheads. After students demanded that the names of those in the inquiry committee be announced, IIT-B director Subhasis Chaudhuri issued a note on Saturday which said that the institute had started its own investigation. “The investigation will be headed by Professor Nand Kishore, who was till recently the chief vigilance officer and is experienced in these matters,” stated the note.

“The IIT-B committee includes SC/ST student cell members, both faculty and students, a few student-mentor coordinators and the in-charge chief medical officer of our hospital. The committee is actively meeting everyone who might have relevant information,” read Chaudhuri’s statement, which also appealed to every stakeholder of the institute to reach out to Prof Nand Kishore, the committee members or the Powai police if they believed they had such information.

The note also spoke about IIT-B’s work towards creating an inclusive campus “where all students feel at home”. “On the first day when students enter IIT, during their formal orientation, we give strong warnings against any discrimination,” read the statement. “We also sensitise all students to not seek proxy information such as ranks in entrance exams. We have a very strict policy on discrimination by faculty.”

While admitting that there was room for improvement, the director’s note appealed to students and faculty members to participate. “We are also working towards changes in our UG curriculum, starting with the batch of 2022, to make it more relevant and motivating to students, and to reduce some of the stress,” said Chaudhuri.

APPSC, on Saturday, expressed its displeasure over the director’s statement. It has also organised a candle march seeking justice and solidarity for Solanki on Sunday on campus.