Passenger attempts to open emergency door of flight; booked

Mumbai: A flyer has been booked by the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport police after the passenger attempted to open the emergency door of IndiGo’s Nagpur - Mumbai flight once it landed in the city.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The case was registered based on a complaint lodged by a senior cabin crew of the IndiGo 6E-5274 flight.

According to the police, the incident took place on January 24 in the afternoon when the flight took off for Mumbai from Nagpur airport around 11.05am. After the flight landed in Mumbai around 12.35 pm, the indicator showed that somebody was attempting to open the emergency door.

The crew members then rushed towards the door and noticed that the cover of the handle of the emergency door was removed by a passenger after which the cabin crew informed the captain and after consulting other seniors, they decided to report the incident to the police.

“We have registered a case under section 336 of the IPC for acts endangering life or personal safety of others and section 23(1)(b) of the 1937 Aircraft Rules (Assault and other acts endangering safety or jeopardising good order and discipline),” said a police officer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police said the name of the passenger has been given to them and they are recording statements of staff members before taking any action against him.