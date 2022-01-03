Passengers to face 15 min delay between CSMT and Kalyan

MUMBAI: Passengers travelling by local trains on the mainline between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kalyan on the Central Railway (CR) network will face inconvenience till Friday.

Local train services between CSMT and Kalyan railway stations will operate with a delay of 15 minutes. The delay will be due to speed restrictions that have been imposed by the Central Railway on its different locations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After the 24-railway block between Kalva and Diva railway sections on January 2, the railway authorities undertook cut and connection work of the railway lines at three locations including Kalwa Kharigaon level crossing, Nutan Tunnel and at Diva railway station.

A 6.5 km railway track along with the commissioning of a new railway flyover and platforms at Mumbra railway station was also undertaken.

Owing to the major construction work, the Central Railway has imposed caution speed restrictions on its suburban railway network.

“After a 24 hours mega block on Thane - Diva slow line, few temporary speed restrictions have been imposed for safety reasons for the next 3-4 days. Trains on the mainline will run late by 10-15 minutes. We will relax these speed restrictions as soon as possible.” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, Central Railway.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 24-hour block was taken for the construction of the fifth and sixth railway line between Thane and Diva railway stations. The fifth and sixth railway lines project between Thane and Diva is a part of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP 2B) that got approval in 2008.

Post the construction of the new railway lines, 100 new local train services can be introduced on the Central Railway mainline between CSMT and Kalyan.