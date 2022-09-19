Patients with spinal cord injuries appeal to PM for better facilities

People living with grave spinal cord injuries (SCI) are a distressed lot, as they are facing the brunt of not being appropriately categorised for benefits granted to patients under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RwPD) Act. They have now collectively appealed to the prime minister to include them in a separate category under the act. Presently, SCI is considered only as an orthopedic disability.

Ketna Mehta, who has been living with a spinal cord injury caused due to a paragliding accident in 1995, has been at the forefront of a campaign demanding recognition of SCIs as a separate category in RwPD. She has been at it for 13 years, under her NGO Nina Foundation. This year, several similarly affected have jointly appealed to the PM to consider this demand as part of the Amrut Mahotsav, the celebration of 75 years of independence.

Mehta said, “We are clubbed under orthopedically disabled people, even though we also experience problems like loss of sensation, bladder and bowel control. Some even have breathing issues, while others require lifelong physiotherapy. Our regimen for rehabilitation is very different from those only with orthopedic disabilities.” She also pointed out that countries like USA and Germany have categorised SCI as a separate group of injuries, with a focus to improve the quality of life of the ailing.

The NGO claims India presently has 1.5 million people with spine injury, adding 20,000 every year.

The foundation also demands other policy changes that would help those with spinal cord injuries to access rehabilitation services.

Renowned joint replacement surgeon and former head of the orthopedic department at KEM Hospital, Dr Pradeep Bhosale, felt it is difficult to categorise spinal cord injuries. “People who suffer from the ailment do require more than just orthopedic rehabilitation – some even need attention for specific physical injuries and neurological conditions,” he said.

Rehabilitation physician Dr Amit Dhumale, director of rehabilitation services at Jupiter Hospital, Thane, runs an intra-disciplinary programme for people with neurological conditions, including spinal cord injuries. He supports a separate categorisation of SCI, given that the “aliment falls under a grey area in both orthopedic and neurological conditions”. He also bats for extension of insurance and rehabilitation services.

“Patients suffer from many other restrictive movements, apart from their inability to walk. Their rehabilitation requires the use of neuro-physiotherapy and occupational therapy. With access to the right treatment modalities, many patients can walk and regain some functionality in their limbs,” he said.