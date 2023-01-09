Pawar pitches for MVA allies to contest assembly, LS polls together

Mumbai: In a politically significant development, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar on Sunday said that the three opposition parties—Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)—are likely to come together for the upcoming state assembly elections and Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The statement assumes significance in the backdrop of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) ‘Mission 45’ and ‘Mission 145’ going on in Maharashtra for the general and assembly polls, respectively. According to the mission, the party is working to win 45 of 48 Lok Sabha seats and 145 of 288 assembly seats.

“For Maharashtra, we are trying to bring Congress, NCP and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena together, but a final decision is yet to be taken. Since we (Maha Vikas Aghadi) have taken collective decisions on many issues so far, I do not see much difficulty in taking alliance decisions for the polls,” the veteran leader said, who played a significant role in forming the three-party coalition.

The NCP chief added that some other parties too are willing to join them and they are yet to take a decision on that as well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After the state assembly elections held in 2019, the MVA comprising three parties was founded, which eventually formed the government and BJP had to remain in opposition despite becoming the biggest political party in the state by winning 105 seats.

However, the MVA government led by Uddhav Thackeray collapsed in June last year following a split led by Eknath Shinde in the party. Shinde became the chief minister after forming an alliance with the BJP.

Even after losing power, the MVA allies stayed together so far. In December, they came together on the streets in Mumbai under the banner of ‘Halla Bol Morcha’ against the Shinde-Fadnavis government for the cause of saving “Maharashtra pride” and many other issues. Pawar, Thackeray and senior Congress leaders such Nana Patole, Balasaheb Thorat took part in this massive show of strength.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Sunday, the NCP supremo also commented on the split in Shiv Sena and said the majority of hardcore Shiv Sena workers have remained loyal to Thackeray and this will be cleared in the upcoming elections. “I have been touring the state and noticed that the majority of hardcore ‘shiv sainiks’ who are working on the ground, are still standing with Uddhav Thackeray irrespective of the fact that some MLAs and MPs have switched loyalties.”

To a query over alleged high-handedness displayed by some of the ruling Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena-BJP alliance ministers and MLAs, the former union minister said, “When you are in power you should keep your feet on the ground and work, but it seems the ruling parties are not following these basic norms, which is worrisome.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, responding to Pawar’s jibe, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “We are committed to the people and our feet are on the ground. It is them who need to think who is not grounded.”