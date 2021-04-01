Pawar undergoes endoscopy, likely to be discharged soon: Hospital

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has undergone an endoscopic procedure for the removal of a stone from his gall bladder and his condition is improving, doctors at Breach Candy Hospital said on Wednesday. He is likely to be discharged in the next few days, they added.

The 80-year-old was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday evening after he complained of abdominal pain. The NCP leader was diagnosed with gallstones on Monday.

“He has multiple stones in his gall bladder and one of them had slipped into his bile duct. This caused blockage to the flow leading to immense pain, mild jaundice and inflammation of pancreas,” Dr Amit Maydeo, endoscopy expert, said.

State health minister Rajesh Tope said doctors have decided to remove Pawar’s gall bladder to avoid a similar situation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON