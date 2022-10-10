Petition in HC seeks action against ex-Pune police chief

Mumbai: A petition has been filed in the Bombay high court against former Pune Commissioner Rashmi Shukla for permitting subordinate officers to act in violation of the stipulated procedure laid down by various courts. The petition filed by a constable claimed that when he objected to the action of his superiors, he was suspended and though he had apprised Shukla about the violations by his superiors, she had not paid heed and had overlooked their actions and had acted unjustly with him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The petition is expected to come up for hearing today.

The petition filed by Dilip Jadhav has referred to the incidents which occurred in Hadapsar police station, Pune, where he has been on general duty since 2014. The petition refers to two incidents that occurred in 2015 to point out the violation of procedure by his superiors.

The first incident was wherein a woman had come to the police station to lodge a complaint of rape. The petition states that after hearing the complaint, the police inspector directed him (Jadhav) to take down a non-cognizable complaint. This, the petition states is in violation of court orders and by not registering an FIR his senior had been guilty of contempt of court.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The second incident was wherein a man who was accused of threatening a shop owner and trying to extort money was arrested without an FIR being registered against him. The petition states that the arrest was affected based on an NC complaint by the shop owner at the instance of the inspector and another officer.

In both instances, when Jadhav pointed out the irregularities, the inspector abused him.

After his letter to the deputy commissioner pointing out the behaviour of his superior did not yield any action, he wrote to Shukla. However, rather than initiating any action against the unruly officer, Dilip was suspended for two years and on joining back he was issued a disciplinary warning.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In light of the negligent behaviour of Shukla and other police officers, the petition has sought punishment of Shukla for supporting the illegal activities of his superiors and initiation of contempt proceedings against the inspector and other police officers for not abiding by guidelines issued by the court. Lastly, the petition has also sought compensation of ₹10 lakh from the police for the harassment he endured during the course of his suspension.