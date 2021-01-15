IND USA
Petrol price in Mumbai up to 91.32/l, diesel rises to record 81.60

Fuel prices in the city soared for the second consecutive day on Thursday, with the price of diesel at an all-time high
By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 12:30 AM IST
Citizens are seeking government intervention regarding surge in fuel prices. (HT PHOTO)

Fuel prices in the city soared for the second consecutive day on Thursday, with the price of diesel at an all-time high. Price of one litre of petrol in the city was 91.32, and one litre of diesel was 81.60.

The last hike in price, wherein diesel crossed 80 was in 2018 when it was priced at 80.10 a litre.

On Wednesday, the fuel prices in the city crossed 90, with petrol costing 91.07 and diesel at 81.34 per litre.

There has been an increase in fuel prices across metro cities in India after oil prices witnessed a rise throughout last week.

Citizens have urged the Centre and Maharashtra government to reduce the fuel prices in the city.

“Fuel prices have increased for the second day in a row this week. If the government does not do anything immediately, the price of petrol could cross 92 in Mumbai. The Central and state government should immediately take some action as the constant increase in fuel prices is difficult for residents financially as we are trying to recover from the pandemic,” said Ankita Sinha, an Andheri resident.

In 2018, when fuel prices increased across cities in India, the Central government had reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel.

