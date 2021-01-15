Petrol price in Mumbai up to ₹91.32/l, diesel rises to record ₹81.60
Fuel prices in the city soared for the second consecutive day on Thursday, with the price of diesel at an all-time high. Price of one litre of petrol in the city was ₹91.32, and one litre of diesel was ₹81.60.
The last hike in price, wherein diesel crossed ₹80 was in 2018 when it was priced at ₹80.10 a litre.
On Wednesday, the fuel prices in the city crossed ₹90, with petrol costing ₹91.07 and diesel at ₹81.34 per litre.
There has been an increase in fuel prices across metro cities in India after oil prices witnessed a rise throughout last week.
Citizens have urged the Centre and Maharashtra government to reduce the fuel prices in the city.
“Fuel prices have increased for the second day in a row this week. If the government does not do anything immediately, the price of petrol could cross ₹92 in Mumbai. The Central and state government should immediately take some action as the constant increase in fuel prices is difficult for residents financially as we are trying to recover from the pandemic,” said Ankita Sinha, an Andheri resident.
In 2018, when fuel prices increased across cities in India, the Central government had reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel.
