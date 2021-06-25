Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Petrol priced at 103.89, diesel at 95.79 per litre
mumbai news

Petrol priced at 103.89, diesel at 95.79 per litre

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 01:19 AM IST
Fuel prices continued to surge in the city on Thursday, with one litre of petrol priced at 103.89 and diesel at 95.79. In Mumbai’s neighbouring Thane, one litre of petrol was priced at 104.01, while one litre of diesel was available at 95.91.

Petrol price crossed 106 in Maharashtra’s Parbhani with one litre of petrol priced at 106.21. One litre of diesel was priced at 97.25 in Amaravati, the highest in the state.

Transporters’ body met state transport commissioner Avinash Dhakne on Wednesday evening and requested to lower excise duty and Value Added Tax (VAT) on petroleum products. “A memorandum was given and a recommendation to the Central and state regarding reduction in excise duty by the Central government and VAT by the state was given. Issue of random challans done by enforcement officials at the border, issue of 5% tolerance and levy charges was also taken up. Other issues that were discussed include the misuse of e-challan system, tax waiver of commercial vehicles, faceless system for payment of national permit fees and sanitisation and priority vaccination of drivers,” said Bal Malkit Singh, chairman, All India Motor Transport Congress. The transporters’ body will also hold one-day protest pan-India on Monday.

