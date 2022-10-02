PG medical seats in state up 17%, first allotment list to be released tomorrow

As many as 2,212 postgraduate seats are available in the state quota across government and private medical colleges this year. This is 17% more than last year’s total intake of 1,879, data released by the state common entrance test (CET) cell late on Friday showed.

“As per the admissions schedule, the first seat allotment list will be released on October 3. We are hoping for clarity from the apex court and the Bombay high court on two separate cases so that our admission schedule is not marred,” Dr Punit Chaubey, a PG medical aspirant, said.

Of the 2,212 seats, 1,416 seats are available in government medical colleges and 796 seats are in private colleges. A total of 4,209 PG medical aspirants have registered for admissions this year.

In March, the National Medical Commission (NMC) issued guidelines for private medical colleges to offer 50% of their seats to students at fees charged by government colleges. In the last week of July, NMC released another notification stating that these guidelines would be applicable to deemed-to-be institutes as well and that it would be implemented in the 2022-23 academic year.

Unhappy with this move, some deemed medical institutes in Tamil Nadu approached the Madras high court challenging a fee fixation memorandum, which eventually stayed its implementation. The same memorandum has been stayed in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh as well. A new petition against the implementation is being heard by the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, a group of PG medical aspirants on Thursday filed a petition in the Bombay high court against the introduction of a 20% reservation for in-service medical officers starting this year. Students said this delay in introducing the quota, after the admission process commenced, would affect the chances of those who had already registered for this academic year.

“Any further delay in admissions will only affect us and eat into our academic time. We hope that both the petitions will be cleared by the respective courts to make way for an error-free admission season,” another student said.

