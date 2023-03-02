Physically impaired car driver crushes elderly woman to death, arrested

Mumbai. The Dahaisar police have arrested a 64-year-old physically impaired man, who drove a modified car and allegedly crushed a 65-year-old woman to death in Dahisar (East) on Tuesday evening.

The accused, who has trouble walking and had modified his nano car so that he is able to drive, allegedly lost control over the vehicle and caused the fatal accident, said the police.

According to the Dahisar police, the woman identified as Yashodha Gopal Palav was walking on the road at Shantivan when she was hit by a Tata Nano car from behind at 5.15pm on Tuesday. Palav’s son, Sachin (45), a hardware engineer, told the police that he stays in Kajupada in Dahisar East along with his wife, two kids and his parents. Every evening, his mother leaves home at 5pm and after a walk with a neighbour, she returns home by 6pm.

On Tuesday evening, when Sachin was at his house, his mother for walk as usual. However, at 5.30pm he received a call from his mother’s mobile number and he was informed that Yashodha had met with an accident at Shantivan.

“I rushed to the spot where I saw my mother fallen on the footpath and an ambulance parked waiting to rush her to the hospital,” said Sachin. Yashodha was admitted to Shri Krishna Hospital in Borivali East where the doctor informed him that she had suffered fractures on her ribs and right leg. At 10.30pm on Tuesday, Yashodha succumbed to her injuries.

Pravin Patil, senior police inspector of Dahisar police station, said, “After the accident, the passersby stopped the four-wheeler and called the police control room,” said Patil. On reaching the spot, the officers said that they found the car driver Devesh Joseph Joe, “We have arrested Joe for death due to negligence under section 304 (A) of the Indian Penal Code,” added Patil.

Patil said that Joe is a resident of Krishnagiri Upvan Society on Kulupwadi Road in Borivali East. “We are now trying to find out why Joe lost control over his car or whether there was a technical issue in the car which resulted in the accident,” said Patil.