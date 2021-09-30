Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PIL filed in Bombay High Court against potholes and bad state of roads of Thane
mumbai news

PIL filed in Bombay High Court against potholes and bad state of roads of Thane

In his PIL, BJP’s Thane city VP, Sachin More, mentions that the government should take the filling of potholes and road repair work on a war footing basis and relieve the commuters of the hassles
By Ankita G Menon, Thane
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 09:02 PM IST
Potholes on Ghodbunder Road. BJP’s Thane city vice-president, Sachin More, has filed PIL against the potholes in Thane. (PRAFUL GANGURDE/HT PHOTO)

BJP’s Thane city vice-president, Sachin More, filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Bombay High Court on Thursday against the bad state of roads in Thane. He has demanded relief from potholes for the commuters. He stated that the concerned government agencies should follow the directives given by the High Court in 2015 regarding potholes.

He also stated that when senior BJP Leaders visited some of these potholes, they realised that the material used was of inferior quality. In the PIL, More mentions that the government should take the filling of potholes and road repair work on a war footing basis and relieve the commuters of the hassles.

“These potholes have caused traffic snarls in the city, inconveniencing many, making it difficult for ambulances as well to pass through,” added More in his PIL.

He has also made the MMRDA, the State Government, Thane Municipal Corporation, Thane Guardian Minister and Thane Mayor a party to the PIL.

