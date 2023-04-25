Dry day for citizens of Bandra, Khar, Santacruz, thanks to pipeline burst in Waterfield Road

Mumbai: An excavation work in a storm water drain (SWD) on Waterfield Road, Bandra West, on Monday, interfered with a 600mm diameter pipeline inlet at Pali Hill reservoir that supplies water to the entire H-West, rupturing it and affecting the morning and afternoon supplies in Bandra, Santacruz and Khar.

Mumbai, India - April 24, 2023: BMC workers repair the punctured water pipeline at Waterfield Road, Bandra, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, April 24, 2023. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)

Following the pipeline burst, water gushed out in full force hitting the glass exterior of a two-storey building at the Bora Bora restaurant junction; additionally, it left pedestrians and motorists stunned. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) maintenance department was put on the job to carry out the repairs immediately.

A civic official from the ward’s waterworks department told HT in the afternoon, “Although the rupture affected the water supply from 10:45 am (when the pipe burst) to 2 pm, the next supply at 5.30pm at Khar Danda will be back to normal.”

The civic official said the mishap occurred when personnel from the SWD department were excavating the Waterfield Road to locate a cross drainage. “We found a 60-year-old corroded inlet and the plates are paper thin. It is very fragile. In normal circumstances, when a JCB excavator comes in contact with the pipeline, it does not rupture. But since the pipeline is old and dilapidated, a slight touch caused the burst,” he said.

Supply at Sherley Rajan Road, Chimbai Village, Varoda Road, Manuel Gonzales Road area, Perry Road and Navin Kantwadi were impacted from the time of the pipe burst till 2pm.

The repairs were expected to be completed in eight to 10 hours and BMC had alerted citizens to use water responsibly in this period. The repairs included dewatering and charging. The maintenance team of the western suburbs was pressed into service on priority.

“We have put a patch on the ruptured portion but we will replace the old pipeline in six months. A ₹10 crore tender has been floated for the purpose,” said the civic official.