PM Modi to inaugurate two new Mumbai metro lines on Jan 19. 5 things to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will flag off phase II of two lines of Mumbai metro- Line 2A and Line 7 at Gundavali metro station. The estimated cost of constructing the second phase of the metro lines is around ₹12,600 crore.

After the inauguration, the Metro lines will benefit the Mumbaikars as it is expected to reduce the traffic on the Link Road and Western Express Highway, the two major roads in Mumbai.

Here are 5 things you need to know about the newly built metro lines.

1. The Metro line 2A (yellow line) connects Dahisar East and DN Nagar in Andheri West which is around 18.6 km long. The phase II has been extended by 9 km covering 8 stations from Andheri West to Valani. The metro line 7 links Andheri East to Dahisar East which is around 16.5 Km long. Its second phase will have four stations from Goregaon East to Gundavali which will stretch upto 5.2 km. The two Metro lines will have a new interchange station at Gundavali in Andheri East and Andheri West, as per the MMRDA officials.

2. Both the metro lines will be open to the public on 20 January. The first metro will leave the Andheri West station at 6 am on Line 2A and the last will be at 9.24 pm. Similarly, the first metro of Line 7 will start at 5.55 am from Gundavali station and the last one at 9.24 pm. The fare for the ticket is ₹10 for 3 km, with an additional charge after 3 km.

3. Cumulatively, the metro trains of these two lines will run on the 35-km elevated corridor stretch with 22 rakes having 30 elevated stations in total.

4. Both these metro lines pass from two important roads in Mumbai, i.e Link Road and Western Express Highway. These metro lines are expected to carry three-four lakh passengers on a daily basis, which will reduce the traffic from these major roads and crowding in existing local trains.

5. These metro trains are made in India. The foundation stone of these lines was laid by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015.