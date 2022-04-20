Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Police arrest two contract killers in murder of 25-year-old man in Thane

Police arrested two contract killers in the murder of 25-year-old man in Thane. They were hired by the relatives of the deceased to kill him as they thought he was a hindrance to the ancestral property issues. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Apr 20, 2022 01:23 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thane

A 25-year-old man was allegedly killed by three of his relatives over property issues in Shil-Daighar area of Thane. They disposed of his body in a remote place in Murbad.

The deceased was identified as Mangesh Patil of Walkan village, Thane. He went missing on April 12, and after conducting a search for him at several places by family members, police registered a missing complaint.

During questioning and checking his location, police found two persons interacting with him. Police nabbed the two accused identified as Pravin Jagtap, 26, and Rahul Suryavamshi, 25.

An officer from Shil-Daighar police station said, “These two called the deceased to discuss the property matter and took him to a remote area of Murbad forest. They killed him in the car by strangling him to death and later disposed of his body in a jungle area. They got a 50,000 contract from the relatives of the deceased to kill the person. The deceased became a hurdle to the relatives on their ancestral property issues and to remove this hurdle, the accused gave a contract to kill him. We are yet to arrest all other accused in the case.”

The two contract killers have been booked under IPC Section 302. Recovery of the deceased’s body is going on.

