Police clamp down post-midnight on tribal students’ proposed protest in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Tribal students marching from Nashik to Mumbai to demand basic facilities in tribal schools and hostels were detained by the Mumbai police late on Sunday night. One group was stopped in Navi Mumbai while two other groups were detained after the police entered the Congress party offices where the students had taken a halt.

Dhurva Kadali (16) was among the students detained for over eight hours and only released after the state Congress leadership threatened to gherao CM Devendra Fadnavis’ residence. After being released by the Kopri police, she returned to Tilak Bhavan but later fell unconscious on account of a lack of food and sleep (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

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The incidents triggered outrage and accusations of the government attempting to crush the students before they could reach the protest site of Azad Maidan. The police also barricaded Tilak Bhavan, the Congress headquarters, and connecting roads, ensuring that no one could leave.

Dhurva Kadali (16) was among the students detained for over eight hours and only released after the state Congress leadership threatened to gherao CM Devendra Fadnavis’ residence. She said the students at Tilak Bhavan were taken to Kopri in Thane after being moved between several vehicles and made to stop at multiple locations.

The students said that the police were facetious when asked where they were being taken, saying that they were treating the tribals to a long drive in an AC car. She alleged that they were not even allowed to use the washroom for several hours. “I don’t understand on what grounds I was detained, especially considering that I am a minor,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} Dhurva, along with two other girl students, was released by the Kopri police in the afternoon. She returned to Tilak Bhavan by evening but later fell unconscious on account of a lack of food and sleep. She was administered a saline drip by a private doctor, while two other girl students were taken to KEM Hospital and Siddhivinayak Hospital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dhurva, along with two other girl students, was released by the Kopri police in the afternoon. She returned to Tilak Bhavan by evening but later fell unconscious on account of a lack of food and sleep. She was administered a saline drip by a private doctor, while two other girl students were taken to KEM Hospital and Siddhivinayak Hospital. {{/usCountry}}

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Sagar Salunke, state president of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), who was also detained from Tilak Bhavan, claimed that the police had planned to send all the students back to Nashik. “That’s the reason they brought private buses along with the police vehicles,” he alleged.

Sagar said that they were initially taken to Dadar police station. “From there, they kept changing our vehicles and took us to Chunabhatti, Vikhroli, Navghar, Thane and finally Kopri,” he said. “We did not expect the police to stoop so low.” Sagar alleged that this was on Fadnavis’ orders.

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Senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar said that the other group of students was stopped at Navi Mumbai at around 3 am, photographed and threatened with police cases. He shared videos recorded by the students, showing them being taken away in police vehicles.

State Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal shared a video showing police personnel entering Tilak Bhavan at midnight. “The arrest of tribal students in the middle of the night is an example of the BJP government’s dictatorial rule,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi on Monday also slammed the police action, pointing out that the Congress accommodated the students at Tilak Bhavan but the police entered and took them away even before their protest could begin. “The children who had walked all the way from Nashik were met with this response,” he remarked in a post on X. “What are their demands? Basic facilities in tribal ashram schools and hostels. Scholarships. The same things that are the right of every child.”

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Sagar said the police had not accepted an application from the students seeking permission to protest at Azad Maidan. “Since they had no place to go, the state Congress chief opened Tilak Bhavan to them and the Mumbai Congress office provided dinner,” he said. “But we were picked up by the police who forcibly entered our party office.”

The demands of the students include an independent probe into the deaths of students at tribal ashram schools; financial compensation of ₹1 crore each to the families of three girls who died of snakebite at an ashram school in Gadchiroli; and ₹50 lakh each for those injured. They have also demanded a probe into alleged irregularities in the distribution of grants, and action against officials found responsible.