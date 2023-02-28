Mumbai: A 48-year-old police constable attached to the Mulund police station died due to heart attack while he was on duty on Sunday evening. The deceased constable, Rama Mahale, was driving a police vehicle assigned to day police inspector Sanjay Mohite.

Police constable dies on duty due to heart attack

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to a police officer, at around 5.30 pm the vehicle was patrolling and reached Kalidas Sports Complex, Mahale felt uneasy and complained of chest pain. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where ECG and other check-ups were done. Doctor was giving him treatment and he was immediately shifted to ICU but around 6.05pm he was declared dead.

“We had even called an ambulance, which reached the hospital and were planning to shift him to the Fortis hospital,” said an assistant police inspector Jitendra Zoman of the Mulund police station.

“Mahale’s sudden death has shocked his family, friends, and colleagues. He was known for his sincerity, dedication and hard work. The constable’s colleagues and fellow officers have expressed their condolences and are helping the family in any way they can,” said a police officer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Assistant police inspector Santosh Kamble of the Mulund police station said, “Mahale will be remembered for his courage and dedication towards work and his loyalty to his team and colleagues.”

“After Mahale’s death we have been scared and decided not take any health issue lightly, even acidity,” added Zoman. The police have registered an accidental death case. “The post-mortem has been conducted. We are not aware if he had any medical issue but he has never shared anything related to his health,” said another police officer.

Mahale joined the police department in 1999 and since June 2021 he has been posted in Mulund police station. He lived in Kalyan, along with his wife and two children. HIs son is in class 11, while his daughter is in school.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}