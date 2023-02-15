Police constable dismissed for stalking, theft

Mumbai A 32-year-old police constable has been dismissed from service by the Mumbai Police after allegations against him — two instances of stalking and a theft case — were found to be true, said police officials.

The dismissed policeman, Akshay Mahendra Chougule, a resident of Naigaon in Dadar East, was last attached to the local arms division. Police officials said that in December 2022, a 38-year-old woman had filed a complaint against Chougule, stating that on December 8, 15 and 17, he had peeped through the bathroom window when she was taking bath.

After getting bail in the first case, he was booked again and arrested as a second case was registered against him in the first week of January. It was lodged by a 32-year-old woman, who alleged that on January 5, when she was taking bath, the accused had peeped through the window of the bathroom.

Accordingly, a case was registered against Chougule under sections 354 and 354 (C) of the Indian Penal Code. The police officials said the Bhoiwada police station in Dadar has also registered a theft case against him and yet another case of sexual assault, is registered against him at RAK Marg police station.

“Looking into his behaviour, a decision was taken to dismiss him from service. He was already suspended after the cases were registered against him and was posted at the local arms unit,” said a police officer. During the enquiry, we found the allegations against the constable had some amount of truth and therefore, it was decided to dismiss him, said the police officer.