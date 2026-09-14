Police denies Jarange-Patil permission for hunger strike at Azad Maidan

MUMBAI: The police on Sunday denied permission to Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil for his march into the city, followed by an indefinite hunger strike from September 19, citing potential security concerns during the ongoing Ganeshotsav celebrations. Undeterred, Jarange-Patil said he remains firm on his plan. “We will go to Mumbai and this is final. But we will remain peaceful,” Jarange-Patil said in response to a question on the police denial.

Pune, India. Jan 24, 2024 - Maratha activist Manoj Jarange - Patil started the Marataha Aarakshan Morcha with thousands of Supporters from Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district of Maharashtra to Mumbai. demanding Maratha reservation. The morcha will reach Mumbai on 26th. Jan 24, 2024. (Photo by Raju Shinde/ HT Photo)

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The activist’s team subsequently filed a fresh application seeking permission, assuring the police that the protesters would abide by all conditions and regulations imposed for the agitation.

Jarange-Patil had announced on Saturday that he would start his march into Mumbai from Jalna on September 15 and remain at Azad Maidan from September 19 onwards until the government accepted his demand for reservation for the Maratha community under the Kunbi category.

Senior Police Inspector Raju Bidkar of the Azad Maidan Police Station said permission for the indefinite hunger strike had been denied as the proposed protest could disrupt normal life, particularly in South Mumbai, by affecting schools, hospitals, courts, public transport and healthcare services. Such disruption could potentially lead to a serious law-and-order situation, the police said.

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{{^usCountry}} The police also cited the Supreme Court’s judgment in Amit Sahni versus Commissioner of Police, regarding the Shaheen Bagh protests, which held that while peaceful protest is protected, public roads and spaces cannot be occupied indefinitely in a manner that causes serious public inconvenience. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police also cited the Supreme Court’s judgment in Amit Sahni versus Commissioner of Police, regarding the Shaheen Bagh protests, which held that while peaceful protest is protected, public roads and spaces cannot be occupied indefinitely in a manner that causes serious public inconvenience. {{/usCountry}}

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The police also cited the Ganeshotsav celebrations beginning in Mumbai from September 14, saying the festivities would require extensive personnel deployment and that holding a protest amid large crowds could raise additional public-safety concerns.

Jarange-Patil questioned the police’s reliance on the Supreme Court judgment, asking why a similar protest was permitted at Azad Maidan during the same period last year.

City-based Maratha activist and agitation coordinator Virendra Pawar said they plan to challenge the rules imposed by the Mumbai Police for a protest at Azad Maidan. “The police have designated Azad Maidan as the only place for holding agitation. On top of that, they also imposed a long list of conditions for holding a protest, which is unfair to those facing injustice and wanting to fight for their rights. We will now challenge it before the Bombay High Court,” Pawar told HT.