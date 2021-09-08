Police file FIR against TBZ jewellers in Mumbai over Rs6.57 crore dues

The Mulund police have registered a cheating case against jewellery retail chain Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri (TBZ) for allegedly failing to clear dues of ₹6.57 crore of a Mulund-based jeweller.

Senior police inspector Vijay Bhise of the Mulund police station said, “The complainant, Harsh Susaniya, the owner of Bhavi Jewellers who makes gold ornaments for retail chains, claimed that he had given gold ornaments worth ₹6.57 crore to TBZ on several occasions in the past two years, but did not receive any payments.”

Susaniya had given a written complaint last month. His application was verified and following a preliminary investigation, a case of cheating and breach of trust was registered against TBZ on Monday.

“We have not arrested anyone yet as verification of facts and investigation is going on,” Bhise added. “We have given notice under section 41 (B) Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc) to the persons booked in the case against whom the victim claimed to have given gold ornaments. We will verify their posts in TBZ,” added Bhise.

The complainant has a jewellery outlet in a mall in Mulund. The victim claimed in his written complaint that he and TBZ have had business relations for many years. The victim had been approached many times for his pending dues but the firm was not ready to clear his dues, so he approached the police.