NAVI MUMBAI: The Navi Mumbai Police on May 23 invoked the stringent provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against an organised chain-snatching gang that targeted women in the Airoli and Rabale areas. Four persons have been arrested so far, including a woman and a jeweller who bought the stolen items from the gang.

Police invoke MCOCA against notorious chain-snatching gang in Navi Mumbai

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The Rabale police had been tracking the gang since three chain-snatching incidents were reported in Airoli on the same day, March 24. In those incidents, motorcycle-borne men allegedly brandished knives and snatched gold chains and mangalsutras from women out on the roads.

Upon deeper probing, the police found that 14 serious criminal offences were registered against the gang’s leader and members across police stations in Navi Mumbai and Mumbai.

Police said technical surveillance and informants helped identify the accused. The arrested accused are Ayush Arjun Detke from Nerul, Arjun Babu Chavan from Mankhurd, Aparna Sandeep Awale from Govandi, and jeweller Takhtsingh Premsingh Rathod from Mankhurd, who allegedly purchased the stolen gold ornaments from the gang. They were arrested on March 30.

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{{^usCountry}} Three other accused—Avinash Sunil Shishupal, Aniket Sunil Shishupal and Mohammad Shahbaz Khan—are absconding and police teams are pursuing them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Three other accused—Avinash Sunil Shishupal, Aniket Sunil Shishupal and Mohammad Shahbaz Khan—are absconding and police teams are pursuing them. {{/usCountry}}

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Police recovered stolen gold ornaments worth ₹9.43 lakh from the arrested gang members.