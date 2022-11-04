Police recover 2.05 lakh after woman lodges complaint in Golden Hour

Mumbai Timely approach helped a 34-year-old from Dhobi Talao in South Mumbai recover ₹2.05 lakhs she had lost to cyber fraud.

According to the Azad Maidan police, they managed to get back the amount of ₹2.05 lakhs of the complainant as she approached them in the ‘Golden Hour’ after the fraud had been committed. The police wrote to the bank and payment gateway to get the money back.

The woman lost money while searching for a guest house in Gujarat online. She then lost larger amounts when she tried to lodge a complaint against the fraud with the Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum through another online number.

Azad Maidan police said that Padmini Nayal had approached them on October 29. The woman told the police she worked with a diamond unit in South Mumbai and lived with her parents, brother and his wife.

“They had planned a trip to Dwarka in Gujarat and were searching for a guesthouse. While searching online she found a number of a guest house. When she contacted them, she was asked to send ₹1000. Despite the transaction, the ‘guesthouse’ claimed that they had not received the amount and asked her to transfer it again. After she had transferred around ₹7000, she realised something was wrong. The man on the other side was claiming he will return the money if he receives it,” am officer from Azad Maidan police station said.

Upon realising that she had been cheated, she decided to approach the Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum helpline. She also found its number online and got in touch with them.

The person posing as customer care executive asked her to download a remote assistance software to lodge her complaint after which she lost another ₹50,000 in four transactions.

“She realised that she was cheated again and approached us immediately. She rushed to her bank and filled a dispute form. Our officer Pravin Powale and Vikas Survase immediately tracked the transaction and wrote to the payment gateway company to stop the transactions,” said Bhushan Belnekar, senior police inspector at Azad Maidan police station.

The police said the woman got a message that her entire money had been credited back into her bank account within 48 hours of the incident.

“If somebody approaches police within three hours of the cheating it helps the cops to get back the money by writing to various agencies involved. They can even contact the helpline number 1930 which has a good success ratio if somebody approaches in the ‘Golden Hour’,” said Vikas Survase, assistant police inspector of Azad Maidan police station.