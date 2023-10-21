Poor AQI in parts of Mumbai

Mumbai: On Friday, the city’s overall AQI was in the moderate category – 132 according to SAFAR and 185 according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). However, several locations were in the red due to pollutants.

Navi Mumbai recorded the poorest air quality at 311, while Malad came a close second at 295. Andheri, Mazgaon and Colaba were also in the same category, at 261, 239 and 217 respectively. Others were in the moderate category, between 101 and 200.

Ozone (O3) levels were particularly high -- at 223 in Malad, 134 in Colaba, 186 in Bhandup and 145 in Navi Mumbai. “Ozone levels become high typically when an increase in other pollutants, like nitrogen dioxide and carbon monoxide interact with solar radiation due to high temperatures,” said BS Murthy, the director of SAFAR.

The readings showed by CPCB, which has stations set up by the MPCB and IIT-M, showed values that were indicated worse pollution levels. Chakala in Andheri West almost tipped into the severe category with a reading of 396, caused by both PM2.5 and PM10 particles. At poor levels were Mazgaon at 264, Malad West at 248, Deonar at 220, and Sion at 213. The station at Bandra showed no readings.

Temperatures in Mumbai remained at a high, reading 35.9 degrees Celsius in Santacruz and 34.5 degrees Celsius in Colaba. The forecast for the next couple of days will remain the same – with maximums between 35 and 36 degrees Celsius.

