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Port dept plans water transport service from Versova to Mandwa

Minister Nitesh Rane has asked the MMB to prepare a detailed plan for starting water transport services from the Versova jetty till Mandwa

Published on: Aug 31, 2026, 08:22:10 IST
By Saurabha Kulshreshtha
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Mumbai: The port department led by BJP minister Nitesh Rane is planning to launch transport services between Versova on the city’s western coastline and Mandwa in Alibaug in a bid to raise its own revenue.

Minister Nitesh Rane (HT PHOTO)
Minister Nitesh Rane (HT PHOTO)

Announcing the plans on Sunday, Rane said that many film stars and billionaires living in the western suburbs between Bandra and Andheri had their second homes in Alibag. “Besides, many people visit Alibag on weekends. As of now, they all have to travel to south Mumbai to take a ferry or private speedboat to Mandwa to reach Alibag. The Versova-Mandwa water transport service will be a big boon for them,” Rane said.

The port department had recently, through the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB), renovated the Versova jetty at a cost of 4 crore. Sources said the minister has now asked the MMB to prepare a detailed plan for starting water transport services from the jetty till Mandwa.

Faced with limited budgetary allocation, the port department has decided to build its own revenue sources to generate 400 crore annually, and the Versova-Mandwa water transport service comprises a key part of the plan, Rane said.

The route would be open for ferry services too and discussions were underway to check if the MMB itself could run ferries.

“We are planning to start ferry services for different classes of people. People from the western suburbs who want to go directly to Mandwa will happily pay more for modern and comfortable boats which can help the department generate considerable revenue,” he said.

 
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