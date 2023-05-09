Portion of boundary wall collapses at Mumbai airport, sparks security concerns

Mumbai: A portion of the perimeter wall of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport crashed down on Sunday, leading to security concerns. The portion extending up to 15 feet, near gate number 27 collapsed in the evening at around 6.30pm. The airport blamed construction and maintenance works going on outside the CSMIA premises, adjoining the structure.

Mumbai, India - May 08, 2023: A wall adjacent to the runway of Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport collapsed causing traffic hazard due to the nearby ongoing road repair work to restore normalcy, at Jarimari, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, May 08, 2023. (Vijay Bate/HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident came to light on Monday when RTI activist Anil Galgali shared a video highlighting the security concerns. Despite the possibility of this posing a threat to airport security, the airport administration is acting on its behalf slowly, he claimed.

Galgali, a resident of Kurla, demanded immediate action from the security point of view. It is suspected that the BMC contractor was working in the area and the wall might have collapsed due to JCB. However, the urgency with which the airport administration needs to take action in the matter is being ignored. According to Anil Galgali, the big question is what will happen with just sheets when the wall needs to be built at a fast pace.

While a spokesperson of the Mumbai International Airport Limited said that a portion of perimeter wall of approximately 12 to 15 feet near Gate 27 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) collapsed due to ongoing construction and maintenance work on the city-side, adjoining the wall.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“As soon as the incident was reported, CSMIA Airside Security and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) were immediately informed. As a precautionary measure, additional guards were deployed at the location, and safety barricades were quickly installed to cordon off the affected area and secure the perimeter. There was no disruption to any airport operations or services. Also, no injuries or casualties were reported. CSMIA continues to maintain the highest standards of safety and security and is taking all necessary steps to investigate the incident,’’ he said.