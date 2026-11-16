Post Dharashiv blaze, state mulls fire safety policy in rural Maharashtra

The state government is considering a dedicated fire safety mechanism for rural areas in light of the recent blaze in Maharashtra's Dharashiv district, which killed six people. The collector of Dharashiv has been directed to prepare a primary action plan with scope for a fire station in every taluka, based on which the state government would formulate a separate fire safety policy for rural areas, said BJP MLA from Tuljapur, Rana Jagjitsingh Patil.

Police personnel inspect the charred remains of a house-cum-grocery store after a massive fire broke out. (ANI)

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Six members of a family including two teenaged girls, their parents and grandparents were killed on November 9 when a fire broke out at their first-floor home above a grocery store in Yedshi village under Dharashiv district. Krishna Karande, 18, elder brother to the two girls, was the only person who survived the incident.

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Rural Maharashtra's fire safety policy

Following the incident, Patil met chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and raised concerns about the difficulties faced by people in rural areas in accessing timely firefighting and rescue services. He also demanded formulation of an independent and effective fire safety policy for rural Maharashtra.

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{{^usCountry}} In a letter to the chief minister, the BJP MLA said a statewide survey should be conducted on firefighting facilities in rural and remote areas of Maharashtra, and well-equipped fire stations, fire tenders, trained personnel and emergency response mechanisms should be made available in taluka headquarters and major rural centres. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a letter to the chief minister, the BJP MLA said a statewide survey should be conducted on firefighting facilities in rural and remote areas of Maharashtra, and well-equipped fire stations, fire tenders, trained personnel and emergency response mechanisms should be made available in taluka headquarters and major rural centres. {{/usCountry}}

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Speaking to Hindustan Times, Patil said the chief minister had responded positively to his letter and said that a separate fire safety policy for rural areas was necessary.

“Unlike urban areas, many rural areas lack adequate firefighting infrastructure and dedicated emergency response facilities. The absence of these can delay rescue operations when major fires break out. This gap could be filled through a separate policy for rural areas,” Patil said.

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According to Patil, the Dharashiv collector has been directed to prepare a primary action plan within seven days, with scope for a fire station under every panchayat samiti, whose jurisdiction spans a taluka. The plan would be considered by the state government for formulating a policy for fire safety in rural areas, Patil said.