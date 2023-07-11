4 agencies pass the buck to repair this 1.5-km stretch at Dahisar toll naka

MUMBAI

Irregular patches on both the north and south bound stretches leading up to the Dahisar toll plaza. (Vijay Bate/HT Photo)

Potholes – some the size of craters – on a rain-damaged road is the first sight that greets citizens driving on NH48 from Gujarat entering suburban Mumbai. Irregular patches on both the north and south bound stretches leading up to the Dahisar toll plaza, has thrown traffic off gear since the first spate of rain hit the city.

Irked citizens do not know who to complain to about the sorry state of affairs on this nearly 1.5 km patch between four agencies -- the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

Mumbaikars from Mira Road, Bhayandar and Vasai-Virar use the road every day. The potholes have been leading to thick traffic jams.

When made abreast of the issue, the official spokesperson for MMRDA said, “The metro works is complete on that patch. We have removed all the barricades as well; which means, respective agencies such as MBMC and BMC must maintain the road.”

On the other hand, officials from both BMC and MBMC confirmed that some part of the road was indeed under MMRDA.

Nainish Vengurlekar, assistant commissioner (Incharge) of the R-North ward, BMC, said, “The patch near Dahisar tollnaka is under MMRDA. It is involved with the diversions for the ongoing metro work.” He added, the remaining patch near Penkar Pada was under the jurisdiction of MBMC, and that the civic body has also “asked the MMRDA engineer in the area to fix potholes on the patch which is under them”.

Dilip Dhole, commissioner of MBMC, said that MP Rajendra Gavit met civic officials, NHAI and the commissioner of police recently regarding the issue. “The concerned patch on the main highway is under NHAI. They were asked to fix the potholes which they have failed to do. The service roads are under MMRDA because of the metro works,” said Dhole.

Suhas Chitnis, project director, NHAI, Thane, said, “Our jurisdiction ends at the Kashimira flyover.” Another official from the organisation specified that the agency’s authority is “only till metro pillar number 50, after which it is under MMRDA”.

An official from the Kashimira traffic division said, “The potholes appeared after the first rains, following which we wrote to MBMC. They have said they will attend to it soon. Both MBMC and NHAI fill up potholes on the patch. MBMC has been doing it in the area to ensure people are not troubled. The traffic was slow moving on weekends also due to rains and heavy rush.”

