Power restored at Tata Amantra, water supply partly resumed

In a relief to residents of Tata Amantra housing society, electricity supply was fully restored in all the towers and water supply was partly resumed on Sunday morning, after five days since the society premises flooded.

“The residents were relieved after five days of struggle when electricity supply was resumed on Sunday and the water supply was back for few minutes. Lifts are still not working as they are under repair,” said Govind Madhav, 49, a resident.

The society was flooded twice since July 19, leading to no water and power supply as meter rooms and water tanks were submerged. Following this, the residents had demanded remedial measures from the developer.

Komal Patel, 32, another resident, said, “Power and water supply has been resumed now, however there are few towers which are still out of water. Lifts are not operational yet, but our daily chores will get easy now with power and water supply.”

In a statement issued by Tata, it mentioned that Amantra residents have taken over the society management in 2019 and the society has been responsible for the upkeep and maintenance of the project.

The society management committee has, however, claimed that the management committee has not taken over the society from the developer. The committee claimed it had put forward several demands related to the issues caused by flooding in the society but the demands were not met.

“It is not completely over; it is in conditional handover wherein we are only going to see the maintenance. The full handover is not done. We, the managing committee, will discuss this matter and further issue a statement,” said Swapna Bhanushali, chairperson of Tata Amantra housing society.