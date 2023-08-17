Pre-arrest bail denied to man who divorced wife through triple talaq

The sessions court has rejected the anticipatory bail plea filed by a 28-year-old man who was booked for divorcing his wife by pronouncing triple talaq. This is against the law, the court said.

The woman claimed that they were married on March 22, 2022, as per their customs and barely three days after the marriage, her husband and mother-in-law began demanding money to buy bike and gold ornaments and started physically abusing and assaulting her.

She said her husband, who was unemployed, had an extramarital affair and would often bring the other woman home. In April 2023, when she opposed him, her mother-in-law and sister-in-law assaulted her. On April 16, the man even threatened to kill her. However, a few days later, she filed a complaint at Chunabhatti police station on April 26 and a case was registered. After this when she went to her matrimonial house, her husband did not allow her entry and gave her divorce by uttering talaq thrice.

Subsequently, the man along with his mother, sister and her husband approached the court seeking anticipatory bail. The accused, through their lawyer, submitted that there was a matrimonial dispute between them. Hence, a false case was registered by the woman against her husband and in-laws, they added.

The court, in its order, said prima facie, it appeared that there were specific allegations against the informant’s husband. “He has given talaq to her by uttering talaq, talaq, talaq, though it is against the law,” the court said.