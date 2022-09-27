Pregnant woman, 2-year-old daughter killed as speeding tempo rams into 2-wheeler in Taloja, Navi Mumbai; husband suffers serious injuries

A pregnant woman and her two-year-old daughter were killed and her husband was seriously injured after a speeding tempo rammed into their Scooty that they were riding on, in Taloja, Navi Mumbai, in the wee hours of Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The woman, Rehna Khan (24) along with her husband Siraj (27) and daughter Adiba, had gone to her mother’s house in Trombay and were returning when the accident occurred.

The family was just 200m away from their residence at Rohinjan village in Taloja when the tempo rammed into them.

A speeding tempo from behind rammed into their scooty, killing the woman and child who were riding pillion.

“There were no potholes at the spot and the accident occurred because of the speeding tempo. There were no street lights but the tail light of the scooty and the headlight of the tempo were enough to identify a vehicle on the road. A group of boys from Chembur witnessed the accident and noted the tempo’s registration number and also took the three to MGM Hospital. While my brother is undergoing treatment, his wife and child were declared dead on admission,” Shareef Khan (34), elder brother of the victim, said. Both the brothers ran a mobile shop.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rehana and Siraj were married for four years and she was currently five months pregnant. Siraj has fractured both the legs besides suffering from head and hand injuries.

“We have still not told him about his wife and daughter as he is semi-conscious and is in a critical stage. We don’t know how to break the news,” the brother said.

“Using the registration number of the tempo, we traced the accused and nabbed him,” senior police inspector Jitendra Sonawane from Taloja police station said. The accused has been identified as Kanu Tarachand Das (39) from Palaspe in Panvel.