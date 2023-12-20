Pre-primary classes likely to commence from 9am next year

Mumbai: Schools in Maharashtra are likely to commence classes from 9am for students up to class 2 from the next academic year. The state government has appointed a committee of experts to make recommendations in this regard, owing to concerns that young children are deprived of sleep due to early morning classes. Mumbai, India, June 16, 2014: A child yawns in the arms of her father minutes before attending the first day of her school at Dadar, Mumbai, India on Monday, June 16, 2014. Mumbai schools reopen today after the two-month summer vacation. (Photo by Kalpak Pathak / Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

“The plan is to ensure that students in the pre-primary segment – which covers nursery, junior and senior KG, and classes 1 and 2 – get adequate sleep and do not have to wake up very early. We have appointed a committee of expert paediatricians that will recommend essential measures,” state school education minister Deepak Kesarkar said on Tuesday. He said a final decision on the matter would be taken once the committee submits its report.

IPL 2024 Auction is here! Catch all the updates LIVE on HT. Join Now

Earlier, governor Ramesh Bais had urged the government to change school timings for young children. On December 5, while addressing a gathering, he said, “In recent times, the sleeping pattern of everyone has changed. Children stay awake even after midnight but have to get up early for school. This is the reason they do not get enough sleep. In this backdrop, the state government should consider changing school timings.”

On Tuesday, Kesarkar said though the state government agreed with the governor, it could not have taken the decision overnight. He said once the decision was taken following submission of the report, it would be applicable to schools of all boards.