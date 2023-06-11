This enthusiast devoted his life to Chhatrapati Shivaji’s forts

Mumbai: The iconic stories that resound from the forts of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji are the stuff of legend. Prime among those who recount these stories is Appa Parab, an 84-year-old history enthusiast who has dedicated his life to preserving the legacy of the forts. His passion has inspired countless youngsters to study and appreciate the forts scattered across Maharashtra.

Mumbai, India - June 10, 2023: Historian Appa Parab with his books at his residence, at Dadar, in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

Parab’s upcoming book, which unveils the coronation ceremony of Shivaji Maharaj, is eagerly awaited by history lovers and is set to be published within a month. In celebration of the 350th anniversary of the coronation ceremony, various YouTube channels dedicated to fort enthusiasts have been playing Parab’s prerecorded online lectures.

Reflecting on his journey, Parab shared his memories from his home in Dadar’s Chawal neighborhood. “I fell in love with the Sahyadri mountain range during my school trip to Sinhagad fort in 1950 when I was 10 years old,” he recounted. “I was disheartened by the neglect of the fort and the general ignorance about it. At that moment, I made a firm decision to dedicate my life to unravelling the history of the forts from Shivaji’s era.”

Despite facing financial constraints after completing his matriculation, Parab persevered by working as a clerk at Kohinoor Mill. However, due to a mill strike, he eventually lost his job. Undeterred, he faced the ensuing financial crisis with unwavering patience.

For the next 24 years, Parab managed to educate his children by selling books from the footpath of Ranade Road in Dadar. Despite his financial difficulties, his passion for exploring forts remained resolutely alive. His determination led him to visit Raigad continuously for sixty years.

“When I started narrating history, people were hesitant to listen because of my lack of formal education,” he explained. “Drawing upon folk stories and documentary evidence, I attempted to simplify history. Sometimes I succeeded, and at other times I faced challenges. To make history more accessible, I incorporated geographical aspects because, in my belief, when history falls silent, geography speaks, and when geography falls silent, science speaks.” Parab’s 35 published books reflect this approach by unravelling the science of fort construction and exploring the forts’ geographical significance.

Hrishikesh Yadav, a mountaineer and member of the Youth Hostels Association of India, Kandivali Unit, expressed admiration for Parab’s storytelling style. “I met Appa 40 years ago and was captivated by his narration style,” he said. “Walking on a fort while listening to him was like witnessing history unfold before your eyes. Each of his books contributes to the wealth of knowledge about forts, and he firmly believed that the books should be affordable for everyone.”

Despite his expertise, Parab never sought financial compensation for his work. “The first time I set foot on Sinhagad, I pledged to convey the history of Shivaji Maharaj to the people without seeking payment,” he explained. Over the years, Parab has narrated the history of Raigad to hundreds of thousands of individuals through more than 700 Raigad tours, collaborating with over 500 mountaineering and historical organisations in the state.

Shilpa Parab-Pradhan, the younger daughter of Parab and a teacher of history at Sane Guruji School, Dadar, also recounts stories to youngsters about Raigad and other forts. “After Covid, it was difficult for Appa to climb a mountain, so I decided to take over,” she said. “I used to go with Appa to various forts in my childhood. Inspired by him, I started telling stories at the forts at the age of 14, and decided to graduate in history. I have been doing individual research, giving speeches, and guiding mountaineers for more than 25 years.”