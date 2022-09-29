Prince Aly Khan Hospital: Main building dangerous and dilapidated, confirms second audit

Mumbai: After being shut for more than a month, the historic Prince Aly Khan Hospital (PAKH), Mazgaon confirmed that its main building (that houses wards, operation theatres, and diagnostic centres) falls under the category 1- dangerous and dilapidated.

The second structural audit started on September 12 and the report came on September 27.

On August 22, HT reported on PAKH’s sudden decision to stop surgeries and hospitalisations on August 20, after the structural audit report showed the main building to be in a dilapidated condition.

Speaking on this latest development, chairman of PAKH Amin Manekia said, “BMC also conducted the audit and we will wait for its report as per the court order. Monday is the hearing.”

The hospital management had approached the Bombay high court (HC) after the staff continued to take diagnostic tests even after the management announced the shutdown. At present, the outdoor patient department (OPD), which is a new building, is operational. HC on September 12 directed PAKH management not to admit patients in the main building until the civic body submitted its report to the court.

The 154-bed hospital started as a 16-bed nursing home in 1945. During the Covid-19 pandemic, it treated more than 3,000 Covid patients. At present, the hospital has 7 admitted patients. The hospital yearly sees over 170,000 outpatients and 9,000 in-patients.

Earlier in the year, the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) announced the expansion plan for PAKH. The 350-bed hospital, which is coming up opposite PAKH’s current location, is presently in the planning stage and will take 4-5 years for completion.