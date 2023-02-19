Principal held for sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl

Mumbai The principal of a school was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl student who was staying in the hostel.

The accused, 65, had allegedly threatened the girl, asking her to not talk about the incident to anyone, or else he would destroy her life. “She has told us that she was afraid after the threat and that’s why could not report the incident to anyone immediately,” said a police officer.

As per the police, the accused used to call the girl to his cabin and misbehave with her. Since there is a hostel attached to the school, the police will enquire with all the girl students staying there to ascertain if any of them is also similarly harassed by the principal.

The principal was sexually assaulting the class 7 girl since the first week of November 2022, said the officer, adding, “The girl’s younger sister and younger brother also study in the same school and stay in the same hostel.”

“We will also talk to them and the other 22 students who stay in the hostel. When she met her parents, the girl informed them about the incident. The parents then approached the police and based on their complaint, the case was registered against the principal under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 and sections of the Indian Penal Code. We have also arrested the principal and will produce him before the court,” said the police officer.

