Public Plaza to come up at Kalanagar flyover in Bandra; fountains, light art sculpture, seatings on cards

A Public Plaza is all set to be constructed under the recently inaugurated Kalanagar flyover in Bandra. The plaza is a part of the initiative undertaken by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to create an ‘Art District’ at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

State environment minister Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday performed the bhumipoojan for the Public Plaza.

The 2,828 sq m plaza, accessible from both sides of the flyover, will have a linear water body with a series of fountains in descending heights. There would be planters and flower beds besides these water bodies. Seating arrangements for the citizens, lined with shading trees, light art sculpture at the entrance of the plaza is also being planned.

SVR Srinivas, metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA, described the project as an initiative to utilise, as well as beautify the space.

“The MMRDA’s Urban Design Cell aspires to utilise the leftover space below the flyover for enhancement and beautification of the area. These leftover spaces, when converted into a recreational area, will work as an effective public space and will be a catalyst for the overall development of the city,” said Srinivas.

The Kalanagar junction connects Western Express Highway, BKC and Sion-Dharavi road. The proposed Metro-2B will also be passing Kalanagar junction and will be connected to this plaza.

Thackeray, while speaking to reporters, said, “We have a District Planning Committee, wherein we decided to undertake the urban beautification and enhancement of suburban Mumbai similar to the work undertaken in Worli and other areas of south Mumbai. With MMRDA’s endeavours, we wish to create more such areas to improve the surroundings in and around the BKC-Kalanagar junction.” Many spaces outside various flyovers have been virtually encroached by garages or squatters.