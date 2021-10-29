Published photos of Wankhede's first wife with prior consent: Malik

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik claimed on Friday that he posted the pictures of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) chief Sameer Wankhede and his first wife Dr Shabana Quraishi with Dr Quraishi’s prior consent.

Malik also said that he did not say anything against Kranti Redkar, Wankhede’s current wife. He also said that Kranti should not play the ‘Marathi Card’.

“Dr Shabana Quraishi was never willing to come forward or speak over this issue (earlier). When Sameer Wankhede started stressing that he is Hindu, they had to speak up. Her father then told everyone that they always knew Wankhede family as being Muslim,” Malik was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. Some Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders questioned Malik’s decision to use the photos to get his point across.

“When the photos were received, it was said that the person in the photograph agreed that they could be used,” Malik said.

“While she has been playing the Marathi card, I want to underscore the fact that I and my family have been living in Maharashtra for almost 70 years. Am I not a Maharashtrian,” Malik said, highlighting that Wankhede’s wife Kranti was playing the ‘Marathi Card’. He reiterated that no accusations were made against Kranti Redkar.

“Redkar should not forget that her husband was part of a conspiracy to defame Maharashtra and Mumbai,” Malik said, adding that he feels that a person can be saved because they are Maharashtrian or they belong to a certain caste or religion.

The NCB zonal head and the NCP leader were at loggerheads since the arrest of actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan. Malik accused Wankhede of extortion and by publishing his photo on social media Malik alleged that Wankehde falsely claimed that he belonged to the Scheduled Caste community and got his job. Malik says that Wankhede was a Muslim by birth, however, the NCB official has maintained that he is Hindu.