Park planned on Versova beach

MUMBAI The harbour division of the state public works department (PWD) has decided to claim a 1.5-kilometer stretch of the approximately 3.2-kilometer long Versova beach to develop into a lawn and garden. A ₹3.5 crore tender was issued to carry out the project on Thursday. This is a part of Versova beach’s beautification project, which was green-lit recently and ₹17 crore allotted for it.

Dhaval Shah, director of Andheri Lokandwala Oshiwara Citizens Association, said, “There are many places to make a lawn and garden. A beach is not an appropriate spot -- it is unheard of. The plan must be immediately revoked and PWD must speak with residents of Versova to understand if they need this at all.” (HT PHOTO)

Anil Pawar, superintending engineer of PWD’s harbour division said, “We have set up anti-erosion bunds at Versova beach. The garden and lawn will come between the bund and landward side of the beach.”

The government’s move has drawn the ire of residents of the neighbourhood, who only desire a pristine beach to walk and watch the sun go down.

Activist Zoru Bhathena, who led citizens’ groups against the Metro-3 carshed from being set up at Aarey, said, “A beach is supposed to be an area with sand. This is against nature. One cannot have a lawn and garden on a beach. There are parks for the purpose. It is like wanting to spot a tiger in an aquarium.”

PWD has received a clearance for the plan from the Mumbai suburban district planning and development committee (DPDC) that is planning the beautification project.

Earlier, in 2017 there was an attempt to give Versova beach a makeover, which was stalled by the regulatory body Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA). At the time, the slum board of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) was tasked to develop the project. There were plans to construct pathways and watch towers, and set up statues, decorative lights, fountains, benches and a lit-up landscape zone, with improved sanitation facilities and tourist spots. However, MCZMA refused to let the project from going through on the ground that the coastal ecology would be affected. The area falls in the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ)-I.

