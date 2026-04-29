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Questions linger over Pydhonie deaths, forensic reports awaited

Samples of the meal they ate are being analysed as are samples from a partially eaten watermelon all four Dokadias ate before they turned in following the get-together. Samples of the drinking water too have been sent for forensic analysis

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 04:54 am IST
By HT correspondent
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MUMBAI: While a watermelon has taken centre-stage in the deaths of a Pydhonie family – JJ Marg police have even traced the Null Bazaar hawker who apparently sold the “suspicious” fruit to the Dokadias – investigators are awaiting forensic reports before arriving at hasty conclusions.

The Dokadia family died on Sunday after a family dinner the previous night. Food and water samples have been sent for forensic tests. (HT Photo)

“We have requested the laboratory to expedite the process,” said the JJ Marg police investigating the death of the Dokadia family – Abdulla Abdul Kader Dokadia, 40, his wife Nasreen, 35, and two teenaged daughters. They died on Sunday after dining with close relatives in their home on Saturday.

Samples of the meal they ate are being analysed as are samples from a partially eaten watermelon all four Dokadias ate before they turned in following the get-together. Samples of the drinking water too have been sent for forensic analysis.

“We are checking bank statements and phone records of family members as part of our investigation,” said an officer with the JJ Marg police.

As a question mark hovers over the deaths, a pall has settled over Mughal building in Pydhonie. Close relatives of the deceased refused to speak but Abdul Shaikh, 47, a neighbour of the Dokadias, says he simply cannot believe they are no more.

Abdullah Dokatia then called his nephew. “When he arrived, Abdullah himself started shivering,” Qureshi said. Qureshi’s son happened to be passing the Dokadias’ apartment and saw the crisis unfolding. He alerted his father and other residents, who rushed to assist the family.

All four family members were taken to hospital but succumbed within hours of each other on Sunday. Their deaths have left family members grieving, a neighbourhood in shock – and a city obsessed with a fruit that may – or may not – hold the answer.

 
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