Railway Over Bridge on EEH 85% completed: MMRDA

Thane: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) officials said to have completed 85% work on the second phase of the Kopri Railway Over Bridge on the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) after the installation of a girder on Sunday morning.

The 2+2 lane has now been extended to a 4+4 lane and only concretisation is remaining, said the officials. “Once it is completed, the traffic issue on EEH will be solved,” they added.

This bridge once completed will bring relief for motorists travelling from Mumbai to Thane, Nashik, Gujrat and Pune.

Seven girders for the first phase of the bridge were installed in July 2021.

The work on widening the bridge constructed in 1965 has been delayed multiple times. Over the last several years, many agencies including the Public works department (PWD) and Maharashtra state road development corporation (MSRDC) have been assigned the work. However, now, the MMRDA has taken over.

The widening of the Kopri bridge was first proposed 13 years ago when the cost of widening was ₹9 crore. The delay in implementing the plan has escalated the cost to ₹258.76 crore.

