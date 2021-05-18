Rains exceed 300mm in parts of Mumbai, mercury to rise sharply today

Mumbai recorded a minimum temperature of 23.7 degrees Celsius (°C), four degrees below normal, after heavy rains caused by Cyclone Tauktae. Some parts of the city registered over 300mm of rainfall within 24 hours as of 8.30am on Tuesday.

The India Meteorological Department said Santacruz received the maximum rainfall (230.3 mm). Its weather station in Colaba recorded 207.6 mm of rain. Thane and Palghar districts recorded 89.9mm and 294 mm of rain.

After the maximum temperature on Monday dropped to a record low of 26.7°C, the temperatures were expected to rise sharply. The IMD’s seven-day forecast said the maximum temperature was expected to be around 31°C. “With the high levels of humidity following the storm, the atmosphere will get quite muggy today, though intermittent rains and drizzles could bring some relief,” said an IMD meteorologist.

Wind velocity, too, slowed down considerably during the night, dropping to as low as 25 to 30 kmph in some places, said officials with the IMD’s Regional Forecasting Centre, Mumbai. This was down from record-breaking speeds of 114kmph the previous day at about 2 pm just as Cyclone Tauktae was skirting past the city. “Though wind speeds of up to 40 kmph are predicted in some parts of the city today, they may happen as isolated gusts and, on the whole, the wind speeds will keep reducing through the day,” said the official quoted above.

