MUMBAI: Monday’s intense rainfall brought parts of Mumbai to a standstill, with one of the worst-hit institutions being the civic-run KEM Hospital in Parel. Several critical hospital services were disrupted as rainwater entered multiple wards and diagnostic units on the ground floor, including the MRI, X-ray, and sonography departments. Rainwater floods KEM Hospital; patients sit in ankle-deep water

Hospital staff and patients grappled with severe inconvenience as water seeped into key medical areas, including the medicine ward, where several beds were reported to have water collecting underneath. Pools of standing water were also observed in corridors and treatment zones, further complicating routine operations.

Pumps were deployed to drain the water, but sources said the process was hampered by either inadequate pumping capacity or clogged drainage lines, delaying relief efforts by several hours. “Even Ward No. 1 of the Paediatric ICU was affected,” confirmed a hospital staffer, speaking on condition of anonymity.

For patients and their relatives—many of whom travel from distant locations and bring belongings for prolonged treatment—the situation was especially distressing. Several families reported damage to their personal items after water entered the wards.

The flooding has sparked sharp criticism from hospital employees, patient advocates, and civic observers alike. “KEM just celebrated its centenary with grand events, lighting displays, and beautification works worth crores. Yet the core infrastructure remains shamefully neglected,” said Dilip Dalvi, a local MNS functionary. He alleged that the hospital administration failed to carry out routine pre-monsoon drainage maintenance, which led to the flooding.

Citizens and visitors echoed similar sentiments, questioning the hospital’s monsoon preparedness. While the outer roads have recently been resurfaced and ornamental fountains added to landscaped areas, many feel these cosmetic enhancements have come at the cost of essential repairs.

“There’s no point in polishing the façade when rainwater can shut down critical services inside,” said a hospital staffer. Social workers and patient families also raised concerns over the lack of investment in drainage systems, ceiling leak repairs, and emergency response protocols—despite heavy spending on external beautification.