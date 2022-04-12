Raj Thackeray now gives ultimatum: 'Remove loudspeakers from mosques, or...'

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray on Tuesday reiterated his demand that loudspeakers on mosques be removed, giving an ultimatum to the Maharashtra government to act before May 3. He said that 'Hanuman Chalisa' will be played on speakers if loudspeakers playing 'azaans' are not removed from mosques. Thackeray has been opposing the playing of 'azaan' on loudspeakers at masjids.

Addressing a meeting in Thane, Thackeray said, “If the Shiv Sena-led state government did not remove loudspeakers from mosques before May 3, we will play Hanuman Chalisa with speakers. This is a social issue, not a religious one. I want to tell the state government, we will not go back on this subject, do whatever you want to do."

Thackray had first warned of playing 'Hanuman Chalisa' on April 2.

“I am not against prayers, you can pray at your home, but the government should take a decision on removing mosque loudspeakers. I am warning now... Remove loudspeakers or else we will put loudspeakers in front of the mosque and play Hanuman Chalisa,” Thackeray told MNS workers.

And a day later, an MNS worker was detained in the Asalfa area of Mumbai for playing the devotional hymn. He was later released.

On Sunday, another four workers of Raj Thackeray's party were detained for playing it in front of the Shiv Sena headquarters in Dadar.

The Azaan row has triggered a political slugfest between the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) led Maharashtra government and opposition parties.

Last week, a Maharashtra BJP functionary had offered to finance the installation of loudspeakers atop temples for playing 'Hanuman Chalisa'.

Pitching for “Hindu unity”, Mohit Kamboj, the functionary tweeted on April 5, “Whoever wants to install loudspeakers atop temples to play Hanuman Chalisa can ask us for free. There must be a voice of Hindu unity. Jai Shree Ram! Har Har Mahadev!”

The Maharashtra government had condemned Thackeray's remarks and had asked political parties to refrain from making comments that might create division between communities.

