Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Raj Thackeray takes u-turn on Maha Aarti to avoid causing ‘hindrance’ on Eid
mumbai news

Raj Thackeray takes u-turn on Maha Aarti to avoid causing ‘hindrance’ on Eid

The decision holds significance as Thackeray had previously urged everyone to celebrate Akshay Tritiya with full vigour and perform Aartis.
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray addresses a public rally, at Sanskrutik Mandal Maidan, in Aurangabad on Sunday. (ANI)
Published on May 02, 2022 11:48 PM IST
ByNaresh Kamath

Mumbai: In a surprising move, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray took a u-turn on his earlier announcement of holding ‘Maha Aartis’ on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya on Tuesday. Raj even appealed to his followers to drop the event and not resort to any activity that may cause a hindrance in the celebration of the Eid festival.

Posting a statement on Twitter, Thackeray said, “Eid is being celebrated tomorrow. The Muslim community should celebrate their festivities without any hindrances. I have already mentioned in my Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) rally. I appeal to my Maharashtra Sainiks not to perform ‘Maha Aartis’ on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya which will also be celebrated tomorrow. We do not intend to cause any hindrances or obstacles to any religion during their festivities.”

The decision holds significance as Thackeray had previously urged everyone to celebrate Akshay Tritiya with full vigour and perform Aartis. He contended that all Hindu festivals were to be celebrated with gusto.

In fact, his son Amit Thackeray was slated to perform Maha Aarti at Prabhadevi temple and MNS had vastly publicised the event.

RELATED STORIES

This backtrack has surprised many in the political circles. According to MNS insiders, some Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders intervened and convinced Raj to back off during the Muslim festivities on Tuesday. There was no confirmation from the NCP on the same.

Raj recently adopted a hardline Hindutva stance and remained defiant on the May 3 deadline he had set for the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to remove loudspeakers from mosques. He threatened that his followers will chant Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers outside mosques if they are not removed.

State Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil held a high-level meeting with top police officials and issued a stern warning to maintain law and order across the state. Walse-Patil taunted Thackeray saying his only intention was to create division between Hindus and Muslims.

After a series of defeats in successive elections, Raj Thackeray in January 2020 reinvented his party by shifting towards Hindutva. He unveiled a new saffron flag with a rajmudra (seal) of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, with the party’s name below it. Raj has now dumped his anti-North Indian stance and is focussing on Hindutva to get closer to the BJP ahead of the civic polls scheduled across Maharashtra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Naresh Kamath

Naresh is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Mumbai, since 2005. He covers the real estate sector, in addition to doing political reportage. ...view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP