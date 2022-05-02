Raj Thackeray takes u-turn on Maha Aarti to avoid causing ‘hindrance’ on Eid
Mumbai: In a surprising move, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray took a u-turn on his earlier announcement of holding ‘Maha Aartis’ on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya on Tuesday. Raj even appealed to his followers to drop the event and not resort to any activity that may cause a hindrance in the celebration of the Eid festival.
Posting a statement on Twitter, Thackeray said, “Eid is being celebrated tomorrow. The Muslim community should celebrate their festivities without any hindrances. I have already mentioned in my Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) rally. I appeal to my Maharashtra Sainiks not to perform ‘Maha Aartis’ on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya which will also be celebrated tomorrow. We do not intend to cause any hindrances or obstacles to any religion during their festivities.”
The decision holds significance as Thackeray had previously urged everyone to celebrate Akshay Tritiya with full vigour and perform Aartis. He contended that all Hindu festivals were to be celebrated with gusto.
In fact, his son Amit Thackeray was slated to perform Maha Aarti at Prabhadevi temple and MNS had vastly publicised the event.
This backtrack has surprised many in the political circles. According to MNS insiders, some Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders intervened and convinced Raj to back off during the Muslim festivities on Tuesday. There was no confirmation from the NCP on the same.
Raj recently adopted a hardline Hindutva stance and remained defiant on the May 3 deadline he had set for the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to remove loudspeakers from mosques. He threatened that his followers will chant Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers outside mosques if they are not removed.
State Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil held a high-level meeting with top police officials and issued a stern warning to maintain law and order across the state. Walse-Patil taunted Thackeray saying his only intention was to create division between Hindus and Muslims.
After a series of defeats in successive elections, Raj Thackeray in January 2020 reinvented his party by shifting towards Hindutva. He unveiled a new saffron flag with a rajmudra (seal) of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, with the party’s name below it. Raj has now dumped his anti-North Indian stance and is focussing on Hindutva to get closer to the BJP ahead of the civic polls scheduled across Maharashtra.
-
Proposal worth ₹11,411 cr for elementary and teacher edu approved
A proposal worth ₹11,411 crore for elementary education and teacher education for the year 2022-23 was granted approval in the meeting of executive committee of 'Education For All' held at Lok Bhawan on Monday under the chairmanship of UP chief secretary, Durga Shankar Mishra. Apart from this, computer labs and solar panels will be set up in schools. Moreover, smart classes will also be started in upper primary schools and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas.
-
Army commander visits AFMC, military intelligence school
General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Southern Command, Lieutenant General JS Nain, visited the Armed Forces Medical College and Military Intelligence Training School and Depot (MINTSD) in Pune on Saturday. Lt Gen Nain interacted with AFMC faculty and visited the skill laboratory which houses simulators, mannequins and state-of-art equipment for medical training. The Army commander visited MINTSD and appreciated the systematic and effective training being conducted at the school.
-
‘Don’t create panic’: Centre says no fertiliser shortage for kharif
The Centre on Monday said the country had adequate stocks of fertilisers ahead of the upcoming kharif or summer-sown season after a review meeting held by agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar and fertilizer minister Mansukh Mandaviya, according to an official statement. “The availability of fertilizers in the country is more than the expected demand. (There is) no need to create panic,” the statement quoted Madaviya as saying.
-
Power situation across state to get better in 10 days, says Haryana minister
Gurugram witnessed fewer power outages on Monday as compared to most days last week, officials said, adding residents in a few areas had to deal with outages due to localised issues such as voltage fluctuation. Officials said that electricity demand in Gurugram district touched 1,500 megawatts (MW) on Monday, while all areas under the jurisdiction of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam demanded a load of 5,200MW the same day. Gurugram residents were still inconvenienced.
-
43-year-old accident victim succumbs to head injuries in Pune
A 43-year-old man, who sustained head injuries after being hit by an autorickshaw, passed away under medical treatment on Sunday. A speeding rickshaw had hit the two-wheeler of the victim in Pimpri area of Pimpri-Chinchwad on April 15. The deceased was identified as a resident of HA Colony in Pimpri, 43, Anil Prabhakar Rokade, according to the police.
