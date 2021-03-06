Raj Thackeray travels without mask to Nashik amid Covid-19 surge

Amid the surge in Covid-19 cases across the state, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray travelled without wearing a mask and even asked former Nashik mayor Ashok Murtadak to remove his mask when he came to greet him.

Thackeray, who is on the two-day visit to Nashik, arrived at the event on Friday morning and came out of his car without a mask. When MNS leader Ashok Murtadak, who was wearing a mask, came forward to offer a bouquet, Thackeray signalled him to remove the mask. In addition, there was no social distancing as MNS leaders stood near each other while welcoming their leader.

In an interaction with media last Saturday, Thackeray was asked why he was not wearing a mask, to which he had replied, “I will not wear a mask.”

Nashik is facing a surge of cases since the past two weeks and authorities are fining citizens ₹1,000 for not wearing masks.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar took potshots at the MNS leader in the legislative council and said, “Some people directly say they will not wear the mask. You will not get Covid-19 but others may get infected because of you. What about them?” Pawar also taunted leader of opposition at the council and BJP leader Pravin Darekar, who was previously with MNS, saying, “How come your former leader is behaving like this?”