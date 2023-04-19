Man enters airport using fake ticket to see off family, arrested

Mumbai: A 44-year-old man from Rajasthan was arrested, while his 37-year-old wife was given notice after they were found to have entered the Mumbai airport using fake tickets to see off their family members leaving for Kuwait. The police have launched a manhunt for an agent who allegedly helped them forge the tickets.

They showed a ticket from Kuwait Airlines, flight number KU-304, said the police officer, adding, “As the CISF officials doubted the ticket, they showed it to the Kuwait Airlines desk, which confirmed that it was not issued by them.” “We have registered a case against the accused and even a broker who helped them forge the ticket,” said a police officer. (Image for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused has been identified as Taheri Abedin Bazarwala and his wife has been identified as Khadija Taheri Bazarwala.

As per the police, the mother of the man, his son and his daughter were heading to Kuwait and he wanted to see them off at the airport, and therefore he forged the tickets with the help of a travel agent.

“The CISF officials found a couple with a child roaming suspiciously near gate number 5 early on Monday,” said a police officer.

“When questioned, they told the officials they wanted to exit the airport. However, they could not provide a concrete reason to leave the journey mid-way,” added the officer.

They showed a ticket from Kuwait Airlines, flight number KU-304, said the police officer, adding, “As the CISF officials doubted the ticket, they showed it to the Kuwait Airlines desk, which confirmed that it was not issued by them.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We have registered a case against the accused and even a broker who helped them forge the ticket,” said a police officer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON